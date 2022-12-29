Six people murdered in eight days in Midlands

Gweru (New Ziana) –The Midlands province recorded six murders within eight days between December 17 and Christmas Day.

Six other people are battling for their lives after being involved in violent attacks some of which resulted in the arrest of several suspects.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the cases, urging the public to refrain from violence and respect life’s sanctity.

The majority of cases occurred while people were drinking beer and could be attributed to the influence of alcohol.

However, in one of the most bizarre cases, Simon Munda (49) and his daughter Gladys (26) were left battling for their lives after being severely assaulted with an axe by the latter’s husband at Village

Chiodza in Mvuma on December 23.

The suspect, Gilbert Nzwanda (27) approached Munda and demanded US$10 000 as compensation for the labour he provided while he resided at his homestead.

An argument ensued after Munda rejected the demand and Nzwanda allegedly drew a machete from his trousers and struck Gladys on the head and on both hands several times.

When Munda tried to refrain Nzwanda from further inflicting injuries on his wife, he was struck on the head.

A fellow villager, Nicholas Mawire (45) who was passing by, saw Nzwanda assaulting Munda, advanced towards them in a bid to refrain him and he was struck on the cheek and neck.

Nzwanda was later disarmed and he ran into the kitchen hut where he came out with a burning log, set ablaze two huts, one flat roof bedroom and a fowl run.

The three complainants managed to escape into the darkness and they were later taken to Mvuma District Hospital where they are admitted while Nzwanda went on the run.

New Ziana