Six people killed in road accidents over the weekend

Crime Reporter

Six people were killed while 33 others were injured in separate road accidents that occurred over the weekend.



The accidents occurred in Kadoma, Marondera and Zvishavane. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents.

Two people were killed while 16 others were injured in Zvishavane when the Mazda Bongo they were travelling in veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof at the 109-kilometre peg along the Zvishavane –Rutenga Road on 14 June at around 7:30pm.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The Kadoma incident occurred at the 80-kilometre peg along the Kadoma-Sanyati Road on June 15, 2024 at around 1:30pm.

“Two people were killed while nine others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board hit a juvenile aged nine who was riding a bicycle,” he said.

“The kombi veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side. The driver of the kombi ran away from the scene and his whereabouts are not known.”

The juvenile was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In Marondera, two people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Wish carrying 10 passengers veered off the road and hit a tree along the Kudenga–Karimba Road on the same day around 2pm.

Police have since urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the roads and to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.