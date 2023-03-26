Six people killed, 18 others injured in accident

Crime Reporter

Six people died while 18 others were injured when an Isuzu lorry was involved in a head-on collision with Nissan truck along Murambinda – Betera Road in Buhera yesterday.

The accident occurred near Mugombe Primary School.

The names of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been advised.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on March 25, 2023 along Murambinda-Betera Road, near Mugombe Primary School, in which six people died while 18 others were injured when an Isuzu lorry with 40 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan truck which had one passenger on board.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda Hospital mortuary for postmortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital. The police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident,” he said.