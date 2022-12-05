Six killed in Gokwe accident

Crime Reporter

SIX people died, five of them on the spot, while nine others were injured when a Scania Rigid truck rammed into the back of a Nissan Caravan at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 1pm and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were heading towards the same direction.

The truck had one passenger on board while the Nissan Caravan had 14.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five of the people died on the spot, while the sixth was dead on admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

Names of the victims will be released in due course.

Police have urged motorists to avoid speeding and obey all traffic rules and regulations when travelling on the roads.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga recently urged police officers to ensure that they come up with strategies to curb road traffic accidents, especially during this festive season.

“As the 2022 festive season beckons, road safety campaigns should also be prioritised. You need to do more campaigns with the view to tame the traffic chaos which is being caused by errand motorists who disregard road rules and regulations.

“In this regard, you need to engage and work with the Vehicle Inspection Department, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and other relevant stakeholders,” he said.

During this period, the country records an increase in road accidents mainly as a result of human error which includes speeding, negligent driving and overtaking error, among others.