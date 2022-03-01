Six injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

01 Mar, 2022 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Six injured in traffic accident along Seke Road Medical personnel attend to a severely injured patient along Seke Road. The accident involved a Malawi registered haulage truck, a commuter omnibus and a Land Rover vehicle.- Picture: Edward Zvemisha

The Herald

Talent Chimutambgi
Herald Reporter
At least six people were seriously injured in a road traffic accident that occurred this morning along Seke Road.

Witnesses said the accident happened just after Maruta Shopping Centre at around 9am and involved three vehicles after a foreign-registered haulage truck suddenly changed lanes and sideswiped with a commuter omnibus.

The omnibus veered to the opposite lane hitting a Land Rover Discovery’s back door resulting in it overturning.
The Land Rover, which was heading towards Chitungwiza and had two people, overturned thrice before landing on its side.

The Land Rover Discovery lie on its side

The commuter omnibus was a staff bus with National Foods employees heading towards the Harare central business district.

Medical personnel attend to a severely injured patient. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

The witnesses said that the haulage truck driver did not indicate his intention to turn right from the outer lane resulting in the accident.

The haulage truck driver disappeared from the scene.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting