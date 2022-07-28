Six farmers killed in road traffic accident

Crime Reporter

SIX farmers died last night while 25 others were injured when two lorries which were carrying avocados and bananas overturned in separate road traffic accidents along the Rusape-Nyanga Road.

The two lorries were on their way to Harare when the accidents occurred near the 50km peg and the 76km peg along the road, between 10pm and 11pm.

In the first accident, police said a Mercedes Benz lorry which had 16 people on board burst its right front tyre near the 50km peg before the driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

The accident occurred near London Store.

The lorry landed on its right side and six people died on the spot while eight others were injured.

Of the eight, one of them is in critical condition and they were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they will release the names of the deceased once next of kin have been informed.

“On the second accident which occurred at the 76km peg in Baringa area, the driver of a DAF truck which was ferrying people, avocados and bananas, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, seriously injuring 17 people,” he said.

He said of the 17, five of them are in critical condition and they were all taken to Nyanga District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have also reported another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Tuesday around 4.30 am in which one person died while seven others were injured at the 56 km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

A Honda Aria vehicle which had five passengers on board and a Nissan NP300 with one passenger on board were involved in a head-on collision.

In another accident, police in Makuti, Mashonaland West province are also investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a truck hit one person on Tuesday at around 5.50am at the 289 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

The victim sustained serious injuries on both legs and was referred to a clinic in Makuti for treatment.