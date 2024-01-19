Six arrested for impersonating members of the security services, possession of crystal meth

Herald Reporter

A six-member gang has been arrested for impersonating members of the security services and unlawful possession of Crystal Meth in Harare.

Those arrested are Lloyd Rayeni Zvoma (33), Clemence Manyika (33), Sylvester Chaire (33), Simbarashe Chiyangwa (34), Sydney Chikozho (46) and Felix Tagonera (34).

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on 18th January 2024, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare received information that the suspects were demanding a US$1 000 bribe from Tafadzwa Lovemore Mudzekenyedze after they had allegedly apprehended him in Kuwadzana for supplying dangerous drugs to the public.

“The suspects posed as members of the security services during the encounter.

“The detectives acted on the received information and arrested the suspects after tracking them to a side road near Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Grounds, Harare,” he said.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away car, a BMW vehicle, registration number ABG 7648, a ZRP identity card, five grammes of Crystal Meth, a pair of handcuffs, three GPS tracking devices and a paper spray.

“The suspects are being linked to another case of impersonating police officers which occurred on 31st December 2023, at a house along Stoneridge Road, Avondale, Harare where the suspects posed as detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare before apprehending Paola Thompson for unlawful cultivation of dagga.

“Subsequently, the suspects were allegedly given US$500 as bribe by Paola Thompson.”

However, Asst Comm Nyathi said that detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare had already acted on the received information and arrested Paola Thompson and her father, Tony Octave Cesano for unlawfully cultivating dagga on 3 January 2024.

“The two have already appeared at Harare Magistrate Court for trial.

“The Police is on high alert to arrest criminals masquerading as members of the security services while soliciting for bribes from unsuspecting members of the public.”

He urged the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.