Sithole, Mhandu win Mr Pace Post Insurance 10km race

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MISHECK Sithole and Caroline Mhandu emerged winners at the Mr Pace Post Insurance 10km race in the men and women’s category over the weekend.

The event was held at Alexandra Sports Club with participants competing in 10km and 5km races.

In the 10km race, Sithole was the first to cross the finish line in the men’s section. Kelvin Pangiso and Nomore Wiriki were second and third respectively.

Mhandu, who won the CBZ half-marathon last month, had a good race to claim the top spot in the women’s section.

Seasoned runner, Olivia Chitate was second and Lilly Musiiwa settled for third place.

Moses Tarakinyu won the 5km run, followed by Jonathan Chinyoka and Wellington Varevi on second and third position.

Constance Nyasango came first in the women’s category.

Mr Pace Athletics Club director Collen Makaza said organising such events is his way of giving back to the community and acknowledged the sponsors that came on board for the race.

“As a two-time world champion for 50km, it’s now my time to give back to the community. So I am very impressed.

“This was a very good race. It was a good event. This is my first time to have an official sponsor of my events, so it was a big achievement in my career of organising these races.

“We had wheelchair athletes, a group of top athletes and I am impressed with the performance of the athletes and the attendance,” said Makaza.

Some of the athletes are this Easter weekend scheduled to compete at the Two Oceans Ultra-Marathon in Cape Town South Africa.

Mhandu is expected to compete in the half marathon on April 16 while Chinyoka is up for the Ultra-marathon on April 17.