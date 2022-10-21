Sithole distances self from ZIFA chaos

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN sports administrator Tommy Sithole has distanced himself from accusations made by ousted ZIFA board members associating him with the leaked draft forensic audit report conducted by BDO Zimbabwe.

The unsigned report, which unearthed grave financial misdemeanours at the association, has been circulating on various social media platforms this week and the story was subsequently carried by the mainstream media.

Sithole, who is a member of the ZIFA restructuring Committee and also chairman of Zimpapers, yesterday rubbished a press statement made by the lawyers representing ousted ZIFA president Felton Kamambo linking him to the leaked report.

The experienced administrator is currently in South Korea for the Association of National Olympic Committees elective general assembly.

“I’m in Seoul, South Korea at the moment where I am attending the elective general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC),” he said in a statement.

“1. I have been made aware about a statement purported to have been issued by a law firm associating me with the leaked BDO report on ZIFA forensic audit.

“2) First they should get their simple facts right. The Restructuring Committee does NOT have a vice chairman. I am just one of members of the committee, full stop.

“3) The statement associates me with the leak, ostensibly because I am also chairman of Zimpapers.

“4) The only name associated with the leak and therefore more than an insinuation that I may have had something to do with it is but a daft, unamusing proposal that is certainly not appreciated.

“5) Since the allegations that are said to be contained in the leaked report are, to a layman like me, borders on the prosecutable I absolutely dare those accusing me of being associated with the leak to sue me or forever hold their cowardly peace. I know they are cowards.

“6) Let it be understood and known that as I draft this response I have NOT read the BDO report and that I don’t know what it contains.

“7) If those who have purportedly been mentioned in the report feel maligned them and felt so strongly as to rush off to their lawyers, they are free to seek recourse of the courts.”

The Sports Commission confirmed there was a draft report circulating but urged stakeholders and the public alike “to exercise reasonable caution in drawing any conclusions at this point based on an unofficial document.”