Sister revolutionary parties, foreign delegates back Zanu PF

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

SISTER revolutionary parties from the Sadc region and other foreign delegates yesterday pledged support to Zanu PF and predicted a resounding victory for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Giving solidarity messages at the 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress, ruling parties from the region and foreign delegates marvelled at President Mnangagwa’s vision, and the Congress theme, “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief strategist and legislator Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma predicted a resounding victory for Zanu PF in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Zanu PF for inviting us to Zimbabwe to attend the 7th Zanu PF Congress.

“Today is a good day for Zimbabwe and its citizens simply because we all here at the congress to build a prosperous Zimbabwe. We are all here to work together not to leave anyone behind,” said Dr Ng’oma.

He said President Mnangagwa delivers on his promises and therefore should continue working to deliver prosperity to the people of Zimbabwe.

“I am predicting a resounding victory for Zanu PF and President in the coming elections. The Zanu PF Government is committed to bringing prosperity to the people. They have policies which are meant to transform the livelihoods of the people” said Dr Ng’oma.

He also called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“I call upon various church organisations and musicians to amplify the call for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West. Malawi is in support of Zimbabwe’s call for the removal of sanctions.

“Our coming here is a manifestation that Zanu PF is alive. President Mnangagwa is a great strategist,” said Dr Ng’oma.

Botswana was represented by the Botswana Democratic Party’s deputy secretary general Dr Lemogang Kwape, National Women’s Wing general secretary Ms Neo Maruapula and member of the Central Committee Mr Ngaka Ngaka.

Dr Kwape said his party and Zanu PF share a common history, hence they need to cement their ties for the good of the people.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania vice chairman and former Vice President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein also called for the immediate removal of sanctions and the consolidation of relations between the two countries.

Frelimo Secretary General, Cde Rogue Silva Samuel, said Zanu PF and Frelimo are twins.

He commended Zanu PF Government for standing with Mozambique in trying times.

“We fought together during the liberation struggle and we are fighting to bring prosperity to our countries.

“During our Congress, President Mnangagwa sent a very powerful message to Frelimo so we are here to deliver our special message to Zanu PF from Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi,” he said.

Union for Democracy and Social Progress, the Democratic Republic of Congo ruling party was represented by Cde Stella Tinisha.

“We ask you to believe in our full support for the victory of Zanu PF in the elections. We also promise you our unconditional support for the lifting of the unjust international embargo cast on the Zimbabwean people which our President denounced during the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

‘’We are also very confident that President Mnangagwa will have more than 5 million votes in the coming elections and we once again pledge our full support to the Zanu PF party,” she said.

People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola representative Cde Mario Pinto said there is a need to continue working together to bring peace in the region.

“We congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa on being unanimously endorsed as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

“We should continue working together to bring peace in the region and ensure co-operation between the two sister parties,” he said.

Cde Pinto said his party will continue working with Zanu PF.

President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira, said there is a need to ensure unity in Zanu PF during internal elections.

“There is a need to ensure transparency during primary elections. Imposition of candidates should not be tolerated during primary elections. People should choose candidates of their choice. We see candidates who are not in party structures coming to contest for parliamentary seats. They use money to buy votes which is not healthy for the party,” said Chief Charumbira.