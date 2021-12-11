Sir Thabo – skin care doc in town

Senior Lifestyle Writer

Elegancy is no doubt a prerequisite and confidence booster that makes one feel good no matter how down or high are they.

As we mingle with fellows, people will always ask those with the smooth skin what they are taking to enhance their melanin.

The same goes for those who are having nightmares on what to apply and catch up with others.

The right people who can change your life and help you with skin care products that suit you are none other than beautician, stylist and cosmetologists.

One such man who is set to shake the capital with beauty enthusiasts is qualified hair technician Tavaziva Zinto, affectionately known as “Sir Thabo”, a down to earth and yet shrewd beautician who has a huge following on social media.

A favourite of many a celeb in the capital, Sir Thabo, who is comfortable as a hairdresser, make-up artist and even mentor to budding beautician, has since launched his skin care products.

After months of research to come up with better products, Sir Thabo has finally made it.

“I now have a wide range of skin care products that I hope will be embraced by those who are particular about their looks,” he said. “One of the products that have become a hit with elegance loving people is the Shea Butter, which softens skin.

“This product boasts of high moisturiser in the face, skins or hair. It also fades dark marks and scars to those who might have been injured.”

Certified by the health regulatory authorities, Sir Thabo’s skins care products are relatively cheap.

“I also have sun and wind protector, which relieve joint pain, heals burns, eczema as well as protecting skin against free radicals,” he said. “It also reduces acne especially in combination with African black soap.”

Tired of blemishes and inflammation, assures Sir Thabo, might be the messiah to your problems.

“As I said earlier on, I’m not just here to add numbers but to really help those who want to look good to shine,” he said. “I also have the African Black soap, which removes blemishes and reduces inflammation. This one is ideal for those who suffer irritations lie inflammation since it leaves your body fresh and clean.

“It also works better as combo with shea butter, a plus to those who might have purchased some of our products.

“As you know, it’s always nice to buy a whole set from us since our range do complement each other, especially those who want to have value for their money.”

Wondering why your hair is taking long to grow, Sir Thabo might be the right person you have been looking for over the years.

“I have also sourced the Sir Thabo’s 24CRT Gold hair serum, hair fertilizer that will certainly give you a whole new breakthrough,” he said.

“This one is a herbal formulation enriched and fortified with plants oils & natural vitamin which speedily and deeply penetrates hair follicle and scalp layers.

“It’s the best range you can have since it promotes hair growth in terms of length and volume as well as relieving the irritated dry scalp.

“With this, hair grows fast in length and volume, which gives your real value for money especially during these trying times when many are hustling for survival.”

Competition wise, Sir Thabo who has been in the industry for 15 years says he is competing against himself.

“I enjoy competition which is health but in my case, I my my own competitor because I always want to be the most outstanding man in life,” he said. “I take my time researching these things and that could be the reason you always see us on top.”