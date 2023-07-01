Sir Richard Branson in Zimbabwe

Sir Richard Branson soon after arriving at RGM International Airport yesterday. - Picture: Fastjet.com

Herald Reporter

BRITISH billionaire Sir Richard Branson arrived in Harare yesterday aboard value-based airline fastjet for as yet unknown business.

Sir Richard, a business magnate of repute who founded Virgin Atlantic Airways, excited fastjet staff after he used their flight from Johannesburg to Harare. In a tweet, fastjet said: “Guess who was on a fastjet flight to Harare? It was a pleasure having Richard Branson on-board a fastjet flight.

“Honoured to have one of aviation’s top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, see you soon.”

Sir Richard was born on July 18, 1950 in Britain. He is a commercial astronaut who founded the Virgin Group, which now controls over 400 companies in different fields.

The Virgin brand grew rapidly in the 1980s as he started the Virgin Atlantic airline and expanded the Virgin Records music label.

Efforts to get a comment on his itinerary were fruitless.

But some in tourism said his arrival was an endorsement not only of Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination, but also as an investment destination.

Sir Richard’s visit comes after the visit of Aston Villa and Scotland captain John McGinn to Victoria Falls.

McGinn posted a number of his pictures while enjoying the helicopter ride over the mighty Victoria Falls.