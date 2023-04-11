Sino-French joint statement: Candid dialogue and pragmatic cooperation

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a state visit to China from April 5 to 7, 2023. The two governments signed a joint statement, aiming to open up new prospects for Sino-French cooperation and seek new impetus for the development of Sino-European relations. The Sino-French joint statement has 51 clauses, covering politics, security, economy, culture, international cooperation and other fields. Strengthening political dialogue and promoting political mutual trust are the top priorities of the Sino-French joint statement. Among them, there are three points worthy of attention.

First of all, the joint statement pointed out that China and France will continue the annual meeting mechanism between the two heads of state while emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogues, high-level economic and financial dialogues, and high-level people-to-people and cultural exchanges mechanisms for the development of bilateral cooperation. This means that after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and France will fully resume political exchanges in various fields and strengthen political dialogue.

The current international situation is turbulent and the global economic recovery is sluggish. It is of great significance to strengthen the political dialogue between China and France. The political mutual trust between China and France has a profound historical foundation. During the Cold War, France pursued a foreign policy independent of the United States and NATO and was the first major Western country to establish formal diplomatic relations with China. Against the background of the current strategic game between China and the United States, France is actively seeking European strategic autonomy. In matters of China policy, France and the United States have different interests. Macron is critical of the U.S. President Joe Biden administration’s tough policy toward China, opposes the decoupling of China and Europe, and advocates an independent stand. Seeking common ground while reserving differences through political dialogue, mutual benefit and win-win results are the basis for the development of bilateral relations between China and France.

Second, the joint statement involves Sino-French military cooperation for the first time. The joint statement pointed out that China and France agreed to deepen exchanges on strategic issues, especially deepen the dialogue between the Southern Theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Pacific Ocean area of ​​the French army, and strengthen mutual understanding on international and regional security issues. This mechanism provides a communication channel for China and France to manage differences in the military field.