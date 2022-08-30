Simba Bhora dominate NRSL monthly awards again

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

NORTHERN Region Division One Soccer League leaders Simba Bhora have, for the second month running, dominated the region’s monthly awards.

The title-chasing side have won all the three prizes with Arthur Tutani winning the Coach of the Month accolade while striker Tinashe Balakasi has taken home both the Top Goal Scorer and Player of the Month awards.

Balakasi scored seven goals in three games in a commanding performance by the former CAPS United player who has also been voted the best player for the month of August.

This is the third time that the lanky forward has won both the top scorer’s award as well as the best player of the month accolades.

“I am humbled to have won these awards at a time when our team is pushing to win the championship,” said Balakasi.

“It is a huge honour for me and my fellow Simba Bhora players and the whole Shamva community.”

Tutani won the Coach of the Month for July while his players Ronald Chitiyo and Simba Chinani took home the Golden Boot and the Player of the Month awards respectively as the Shamva side dominated the awards again.