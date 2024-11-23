Simba Bhora crowned PSL champions

Tadious Manyepo at Nyamhunga Stadium

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora have been crowned after losing their last match to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium this afternoon.

The Shamva side secured the title three weeks ago with two matches to spare but they had to wait for the final game to be ordained as per league tradition.

It was pomp and fanfare as Shamva laterally descended on Kariba with hordes of travelling fans from the gold-rich Mashonaland Central town singing throughout the match in celebration of their team’s finest moment in only their second term in the top-flight.

Simba Bhora president Simba Ndoro hailed his charges for their spirit.

“I am very happy to see the fruition of my vision this season,” he said.

“This is only our second season in the league and I am very satisfied.

“Look, we poured a lot of resources into this project and to get this reward is more than enough. I give credit to the players, the technical team and everyone involved including the fans and sponsors.”

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya credited the players and management for the achievement.

But Simba Bhora’s coronation didn’t have the perfect script they would have wanted after losing to ZPC Kariba.

The Shamva team looked so much excited and perhaps too excited as they played second fiddle to ZPC Kariba who recorded their 22nd clean sheet of the season.

Substitute Leroy Murape scored a beauty that downed the visitors but having already done the job, they celebrated at the end of the tie as they were capped for their outstanding season.