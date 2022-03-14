Simba Bhora climb to second place

Tadious Manyepo in KADOMA

Simba Bhora . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3)3

CUMA Academy . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

AMBITIOUS Simba Bhora were full value for their win in this exciting Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Rimuka yesterday.

The victory propelled the Arthur Tutani-coached team into second place on the log with 27 points, same as Golden Eagles but with a superior goal difference.

Veteran Reuben Machaya, free-scoring Tinashe Balakasi, who notched up his 13th goal this season, and Constantine Tinapi grabbed the goals which condemned the hosts at a packed Rimuka.

Denzel Phiri scored CUMA’s consolation goal at the stroke of half-time.

And the home team came back from the breather a more determined side, throwing everything they had at the guests but they couldn’t convert the several chances they created.

It was especially a huge win for Simba Bhora who were still smarting from their 2-0 defeat to log leaders Herentals Under-20 in their only loss in 12 games.

Herentals, who have played a game more than Simba Bhora, are on 30 points.

Tutani hailed his charges for a spirited first and gallant second halves.

“I would like to applaud my charges for an impressive first half performance. We needed to collect the points at all costs and for my boys to stage that outstanding performance in the first half is something exceptional,” said Tutani.

“This is a marathon and we need to take each game as it comes. We will continue playing and working very hard. It’s is still early in the race and we need to keep on posting good results.”

But it was particularly the enthusiastic crowd which made the environment charged.

They seemed to turn back the hands of time when Rimuka was still a fortress hosting defunct former Premiership side Eiffel Wildcats.

CUMA Academy director Cuthbert Malajila watched from the terraces as his boys were put to the sword by the more experienced Simba Bhora.

Results

Harare City Cubs 2-2 Golden Eagles

Karoi Utd 0-0 Ngezi U19

Golden Valley 1-0 PAM

Chinhoyi Stars 1-1 Come Again