Senior Court Reporter

Legislator Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, appeared in court today on charges of reckless driving after she allegedly drove against a one way along Seke Road in Harare.

Ellen was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure, who remanded her to October 19 for trial.

She allegedly committed the offence on September 20.

Miss Polite Chikiwa and Miss Polite Muzamani prosecuted