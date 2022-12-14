Sikhala’s wife fined for reckless driving

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, was fined $30 000 after she was found guilty of reckless driving by a Harare magistrate.

Sikhala’s wife also risks being jailed for two months if she fails to pay the fine.

Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure also prohibited her from driving a Class 4 vehicle for the six months.

Ellen’s licence will also be endorsed.

She allegedly drove against a one way along Seke Road in Harare on September 20.

Sikhala’s wife was convicted after a full trial.

Miss Polite Chikiwa and Miss Polite Muzamani prosecuted