14 Dec, 2022 - 18:12 0 Views
Sikhala’s wife fined for reckless driving Job Sikhala’s wife Ellen (left)

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, was fined $30 000 after she was found guilty of reckless driving by a Harare magistrate.

Sikhala’s wife also risks being jailed for two months if she fails to pay the fine.

Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure also prohibited her from driving a Class 4 vehicle for the six months.

Ellen’s licence will also be endorsed.

She allegedly drove against a one way along Seke Road in Harare on September 20.

Sikhala’s wife was convicted after a full trial.

Miss Polite Chikiwa and Miss Polite Muzamani prosecuted

