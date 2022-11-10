Sikhala’s Nyatsime co-accused granted bail

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislator Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole, who is jointly charged with Job Sikhala on charges of inciting public violence in Nyatsime, has been granted bail at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Sithole was granted $300 000 bail by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was also ordered to report twice a week at Chitungwiza Police Station and surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

Sithole was represented by lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, who mounted a fresh bail application on changed circumstances yesterday.

He is expected back in court along with Sikhala on November 15 for trial.