Sikhala trial starts

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislator Job Sikhala has today denied charges of obstructing police investigations into the alleged murder of Moreblessing Ali by her boyfriend and the violence that rocked the Nyatsime area sometime in June when his trial opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Sikhala is charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Through his lawyers, Mr Jeremiah Bamu and Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala also applied for an exception, saying the State’s allegations do not formulate an offence.

He told the court that he did not post or cause anyone to record and share the video on social media, which the State alleges hindered police investigations.

Sikhala said he had no knowledge that police had launched investigations into the matter, as he only rendered legal service to Ali’s family.

He also told the court that there was an unnecessary split of charges from the one he is charged with incitement to commit public violence, which also emanated from the same incident.

Today, Sikhala appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Mr Zabadiah Bofu, appearing for the State, is expected to respond to Sikhala’s application for exception on Wednesday.