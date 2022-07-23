Sikhala spends weekend in custody

23 Jul, 2022 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Sikhala spends weekend in custody Job Sikhala

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

CCC’s Zengeza West Constituency legislator, Job Sikhala, will spend the weekend behind bars after he was ordered to return to court on Tuesday for his bail ruling.

Sikhala, through lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, mounted his bail application yesterday saying he was a proper candidate for bail.

He argued that the State’s case was weak, as it has not yet proved that he was the one who downloaded the video on social media with intention to obstruct the course of justice.

Sikhala told the court that he has not breached any bail condition and was still presumed innocent since he has not been convicted of any offence.

Sikhala appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting