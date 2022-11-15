Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

Sikhala, Sithole trial in false start as lawyers indicate fresh bail application on changed circumstances

15 Nov, 2022
0 Comments
Sikhala, Sithole trial in false start as lawyers indicate fresh bail application on changed circumstances Job Sikhala

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

The trial of CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole on charges of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area sometime in June was today in false start after their respective lawyers applied for postponement of the hearing.

Sikhala and Sithole are charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala through his lawyers Mr Jeremiah Bamu and Doug Coltart indicated that they want to mount a fresh bail application on changed circumstances.

He also notified the State that he wants to make another application for exception to the charges he is facing.

Sithole’s lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, said he wants time to watch a video, relating to the case, he was given by the State and get further instructions from his client before the trial commences.

The State led by Mr George Manokore and Mr Zabadiah Bofu consented to the postponement of the matter.

Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti postponement the matter to November 18 for hearing of Sikhala’s applications and set November 24 for trial.

