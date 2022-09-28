Sikhala, Sithole in fresh bail bid

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole accused of inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area following the death of Moreblessing Ali, today mounted a fresh bail bid on changed circumstances.

The two told the court that there is a petition signed by nearly 50 000 citizens demanding their release on bail.

Through their lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, the duo also said that the failure by the State to provide them with all documents to prepare for their trial was also a changed circumstance warranting their release on bail.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti will file his written response to the application this afternoon with the Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere expected to make a ruling on October 5.