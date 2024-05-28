Sikhala not a political prisoner: Govt

Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has dismissed as false and malicious, assertions that former CCC activist Mr Job Sikhala was a political prisoner.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Mr Sikhala’s arrest was above board, given that he incited violence and had previously violated bail conditions.

Dr Muswere was responding to claims made by Mr Sikhala during the Geneva Human Rights and Democracy Summit in Switzerland last week where he alleged persecution by the Government.

“We have taken note of the fictitious and fallacious mischaracterisation of our nation’s democracy and human rights by a regime-change entrepreneur and sanctions lobbyist Job Sikhala at the recently held Geneva Human Rights and Democracy Summit. It must be reiterated that Zimbabwe is a democratic state with absolute respect for Human Rights and the Rule of Law,” he said.

Dr Muswere said it must be underscored that in Zimbabwe, no one was above the law regardless of their political persuasion. “His arrest was based on criminal activities given that he incited public violence and disorder; as well as violating his bail conditions. He is on record for perennially violating bail conditions.

“His wishful malicious depiction of the political situation in Zimbabwe is wholly and materially false. The nature of his criminality evoked the application of criminal procedure measures, which were relevant to the demands of our justice system. His conviction and acquittal in some of the cases attest to the impartiality and independence of the judiciary. It would be anarchical if our law worked in favour of a criminal’s comfort,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the genuine victims of human rights violations were people who have endured the gross and dehumanising effects of sanctions.

“Therefore, deserved spotlight should be beamed on the millions of people who have borne the brunt of the illegal Western-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe,” he said.