Sikhala not a political prisoner: Govt

Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has dismissed as false and malicious, assertions that former CCC activist Mr Job Sikhala was a political prisoner.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Mr Sikhala’s arrest was above board, given that he incited violence and had previously violated bail conditions.

Dr Muswere was responding to claims made by Mr Sikhala during the Geneva Human Rights and Democracy Summit in Switzerland last week where he alleged persecution by the Government.

“The Government of Zimbabwe notes the fictitious and fallacious mischaracterisation of the nation’s democracy and human rights by a regime-change entrepreneur and sanctions lobbyist, Job Sikhala, at the recently held Geneva Human Rights and Democracy Summit,” he said.

“It must be reiterated that Zimbabwe is a democratic State with absolute respect for human rights and the rule of law. Job Sikhala was not a political prisoner. His falsehoods are in strident contrast to his indisputable violation of the Criminal Codification and Reform Act, which outlaws the publishing or communication of false statements prejudicial to the State. The prejudicial consequences to the State entail the inciting or promotion of public disorder or public violence or endangering public safety.”

Dr Muswere said it must be underscored that in Zimbabwe, no one was above the law regardless of their political persuasion. “His arrest was purely criminal given that he incited violence and is on record perennially violating bail conditions.

“His wishful malicious depiction of the political situation in Zimbabwe is wholly and materially false, to injure the integrity of Zimbabwe. The nature of his criminality evoked the application of criminal procedure measures, which were relevant to the demands of our justice system. His conviction and acquittal in some of the cases attests to the impartiality and independence of the judiciary. It would be anarchical if our law worked in favour of a criminal’s comfort and his illegal regime-change handlers,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the genuine victims of human rights violation were people who have endured the gross and dehumanising effects of sanctions.

“Therefore, deserved spotlight should be beamed on the millions of people who have borne the brunt of the illegal Western-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in furtherance of the subversion of an elected Government,” he said.