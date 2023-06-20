Sikhala, Maiko trial to continue next week

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of CCC members, Job Sikhala and Lovemore Maiko continued today before Provincial Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda at Harare Magistrates Court, with the State led by Tafara Chirambira calling its third witness.

The State alleged that the two contravened section 41(a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act of Zimbabwe by behaving in a disorderly manner when they led a CCC group and approached some Zanu PF supporters that were gathered at a rally in Chitungwiza on 2 May 2022 at Zengeza 5 open ground.

The State has so far led three witnesses who allege that the two led the riotous crowd that was throwing stones and eventually injured others. The trial continues on June 30 and the State is expected to call its fourth and final witness.