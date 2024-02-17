Sikhala, Maiko acquitted

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

FORMER opposition CCC senior member Job Sikhala and recalled Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko, who were facing disorderly conduct charges, were yesterday acquitted by Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

Mrs Dzuda said there were inconsistencies in the oral evidence that was given by the State witnesses hence she found them not guilty.

The magistrate said the very first witness cleared the accused and the third witness also exonerated Maiko from the allegations, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Moreover, the fourth witness described the accused persons as victims of disorderly conduct. He maintained that neither Maiko nor Sikhala gave instructions to CCC supporters to attack the Zanu PF supporters.

The pair was accused of disrupting a Zanu PF rally for the then aspiring ward 7 Zengeza West councillor Charamba Mlambo, towards the March 2022 by-elections.

The State alleged that they led a group of CCC supporters to where the rally was being held and started throwing stones at the ruling party’s supporters who had gathered.