Sikhala faces fresh charges

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

CCC legislator Job Sikhala and his accomplice have appeared in court on allegations of stoning Zanu PF supporters who were attending a rally organised by Charamba Mlambo in Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza last year.

Sikhala and Lovemore Maiko were facing disorderly conduct charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were remanded to May 9 for trial after their lawyers indicated that they did not have State papers and needed time to prepare for trial.

The court heard that on May 2, 2022 at about 10am, Mlambo a Zanu PF candidate for the May 7, 2022, Ward 7 Chitungwiza Council by-elections was holding his political rally at Zengeza 5 open ground, Chitungwiza.

It is the State’s case that on the same day, Sikhala and Maiko were part of a group which was armed with stones, approached Mlambo and his gathering at Zengeza 5 open ground and without provocation, started stoning them.

Maiko also threw a stone which hit Shepherd Tawodzera who was among the gathering on the head and he sustained a cut.

The accused persons dispersed after the commission of the offence.

The accused persons were identified as part of this violent group of demonstrators.