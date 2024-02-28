‘Significant strides made in human rights protection’

Herald Reporter

The Government has made significant interventions in the promotion and protection of human rights in Zimbabwe, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said yesterday.

Addressing the high level segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Minister Ziyambi said in the ongoing pursuit of legal reforms, several pertinent pieces of legislation had been enacted in the past year to fortify the realisation of human rights in the country.

“Notably, the Children’s Amendment Act, Prisons and Correctional services Act, Electoral Amendment Act and Labour Amendment Act are significant milestones in our legislative landscape aimed at addressing critical issues concerning the welfare and protection of our people.

“These legislative endeavours underscore our unwavering commitment to advancing human rights, promoting social justice and strengthening democratic institutions within Zimbabwe,” he said.

On the death penalty, Minister Ziyambi said has maintained a de facto moratorium since July 2005, and has taken progressive action towards its abolition including extensive nationwide consultations.

“A Bill to abolish the death penalty is currently before Parliament,” he said.

The Minister said Government continues to work towards the progressive realisation of socio-economic and cultural rights. The ongoing industrial capacity utilisation through a supportive policy framework has resulted in tangible competitiveness of the local industry, evidenced by a notable growth in manufactured exports and import substitution effects.

“In addition there is notable growth in the hard goods and intermediate manufacturing sectors,” Minister Ziyambi said.

Zimbabwe’s highly diversified mining sector, he said, continues to register growth, contributing positive changes in livelihoods through increased production of various valuable minerals.

Minister Ziyambi said despite positive strides towards economic development and empowerment of its people, the Government faced hurdles in the form of illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by some Western countries.

“My Government therefore urges the Human Rights Council to join our repeated calls for the urgent, immediate and unconditional removal of these sanctions,” he said.