Siblings drown in flooded Angwa River

22 Feb, 2022
The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
TWO brothers from Chinhoyi drowned recently in flooded Angwa River while they were illegally panning for alluvial gold.

The siblings died one after the other as the elder tried to rescue his young brother from drowning.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove said the two brothers – Benjamin Muchatiza (25) and Jasphet Muchatiza (22) were in the company of Washington Chakadzika (42) and Miriam Muchatiza (38) of River Range, Chinhoyi panning for gold.

“Josphet Muchatiza’s hat fell into the river and he tried to retrieve it, but drowned. His brother, Benjamin, dived into the river to rescue his young brother and he also drowned,” said Inspector Chitove.

She encouraged the public to avoid entering flooded rivers whose water currents are unpredictable during the rainy season.

