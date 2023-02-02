Siblings die after consuming suspected poisonous food

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province, are investigating a case in which two children aged 3 and 7 years died of suspected food poisoning last week.

It is alleged that on January 26, 2023, Natasha Nhete (7) and her brother Takunda (3) of Hakata Village, Chief Mangwende in Murehwa ate sadza and vegetables prepared by their grandmother Alice Muza (41).

About three hours after the meal, the children started to vomit uncontrollably at the same time having running stomachs.

The following day, it is reported that Muza took her grandchildren to hospital but they died on the way.

Allegations are that she then took them back home but did not inform the police of what had happened.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“The matter is under investigation and the bodies were taken to Murehwa Hospital for post-mortem. We suspect that the children could have died due to food poisoning,” he said.