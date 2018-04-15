Shurugwi seeks more funds for road rehab

Heavy rains have left most roads in the mining town of Shurugwi badly damaged. - File picture

Grace Nyoni Midlands Reporter

Shurugwi Town Council has applied for an additional $780 000 from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to complete its road rehabilitation programme.

In an interview last week, Shurugwi Town Council chairman Mr Tsungai Makore said council was given over $800 000 for road maintenance by Zinara early this year, but the money was not enough to complete the road rehabilitation exercise.

“We had to submit a request for additional funds to Zinara after the money that we received early this year could not fund the projects to completion,’’ he said.

He said heavy rains left most roads in the mining town badly damaged.

Mr Makore said there was urgent need to work on the road rehabilitation in the mining town.

“We worked on a few roads using the funds we received from Zinara, but we still have roads that need urgent attention,” he said.

“We approached Zinara and they advised us to list the projects we want to complete and we have submitted to them. We hope they will soon release the funds because we were targeting to have completed this road rehabilitation exercise by June.”

Clr Makore said they had since invited tenders for the supply of road construction equipment, which included bowsers, tipper trucks, power shuttle and road compacter, while waiting for Zinara to release the funds.

“We have floated tenders after Zinara hinted that they would release the funds,” he said.

“We also have a critical road network, the Boterekwa Road, which needs to be maintained, so Zinara has promised us that they will be giving us additional funds.

“This is why we have started inviting tenders.”