Shurugwi man killed by nine people

Crime Reporter

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed with Columbia knives by nine suspects at a mining area in Shurugwi over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of murder in which Tyson Matarise aged 36 died after being stabbed on the head and back with Columbia knives by nine suspects for unknown reasons. This happened on June 15, 2024 at Dhija mining area,” he said.

“One of the suspects was only identified as Mdhimbani, alias Mandebele. Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station,” he said.