Some of the mbanje plants measuring up to 5m which were allegedly being cultivated by Pasca Mathe in Shurugwi.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 41-year-old man from Shurugwi has been arrested after being found cultivating a small plot of Mbanje.

Pasca Mathe of Peak Farm in Shurugwi, who was cultivating over 500 plants of mbanje with some measuring up to 5m, later produced a fake Government licence alleging he had been given the green light to farm and deal in dagga.

He is currently detained at Shurugwi police station.