Shun violence, President tells youths

Herald Reporter

AHEAD of this year’s general elections, President Mnangagwa has challenged youth to be disciplined, and hold peace and unity as sacrosanct by shunning violence in all its forms.

Addressing Zanu PF Youth League members drawn from the country’s 10 provinces, President Mnangagwa said youths must be ambassadors of peace.

“As cadres of our revolutionary mass party, who represent the aspirations of the people, we must hold peace and unity as sacrosanct by shunning violence in all its forms,” said President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the party.

Party campaigns and programmes, he said, must therefore, be conducted in a manner that ensures peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 harmonised general elections.

“Zanu PF as the mammoth people’s party, has the onus to guarantee such conditions. We are the only party that fought for democracy and we must defend conditions that make democracy thrive,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The Youth League must always be guided by its duties and functions as outlined in the party constitution. The other Wings of the party must thus, collaborate and share perspectives with the Youth League towards maintaining harmony, cohesion and singleness of purpose,” he said.

Divisive politics, as well as regionalism and tribalism, President Mnangagwa said, have no room in Zanu PF and the nation as a whole.

“I challenge the Youth League, working with the relevant departments of the party to facilitate and welcome organisations wishing to be affiliated to the party. However, affiliate organisations must be streamlined to adhere to the correct party line, for enhancing operational harmony and increased visibility of the party,” he emphasised.

He commended the various sector-based affiliate organisations of the Youth League for implementing numerous mobilisation programmes.