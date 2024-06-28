Showbiz stalwarts show nerves of steel

Trust Khosa

ENTICING! This best sums up what’s on offer from showbiz stalwarts and risk-takers this weekend, despite the raging cold spell.

It’s now clear event planners are having none of that as merry-making continues despite the cold weather. However, it can be concluded that showbiz heavyweights are showing their mojo, while the minnows are sneezing.

Below are some of the high-profile events to look forward to this weekend:

JP rekindles Chi-Town romance

Superstar Jah Prayzah returns to Chitungwiza for a reunion with fans in the dormitory town tomorrow.

He plays at Blue Roof Grill & Bar (Dam View), opposite Chikwanha Shopping Centre, where an array of fellow musicians and hype-men (club emcees) will back him.

They comprise Abisha Palmer, Boss Pumacol, Godfather Templeman, Junior Spragga, Young Fantan, Juntal, Ammi Jamanda, Carlos Green, Selector Tanaman and Mai Jeremaya among others.

In the afternoon, a social soccer tournament pitting four teams — Old Stars from Chitungwiza, Barcelona Kadoma, Ghetto Stars (Mutare) and Nyanga Legends — will give fans variety.

The hosts — Old Stars — will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. After the games, the music plays on till late.

Ngwazi leaves an indelible mark

in showbiz

Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi is one of the entertainers who have defied the cold spell. He launches his seventh album, titled “Huzukwende”, this weekend in Harare. After tonight’s exclusive party with guests, Ngwazi will hold a public launch tomorrow at Padziva Caravan in Dzivaresekwa Extension. Fellow musicians — Peter Moyo, Simon Mutambi, Chief Hwenje, Shantel Sithole and Silent Killer — will grace the public launch, which starts at 8pm.

Kawara shines in winter

Alexio Kawara will serenade guests at the Zimbabwe Germany Society in Harare. Dubbed “Kuchando-Kuchina”, the Shaina hit-maker will be out to ensure that you shake off the winter chill with song and dance.

Chibuku delights dancers in Watsomba

The search for Manicaland Province’s representatives at this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari national finals takes centre stage tomorrow at Mandel Bar in Watsomba.

Ten groups, drawn from the province ,will be vying for a ticket to the grand finale scheduled for July 27 in Masvingo.

The winning group joins Culture Warriors from Mufakose, who qualified last weekend at Padziva Caravan in Dzivaresekwa Extension.

Other groups that are through to the national finals include Mashonaland Central’s Dzimbahwe Nengoma, Gango (Masvingo), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba (Matabeleland South) and Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North).

After the Mutare affair, the Mashonaland West candidate will be selected on July 6 at Yolanda Bar. Bulawayo’s representatives will be selected on July 13 at Pekhiwe Bar.

The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance contest has been hailed for promoting Zimbabwean culture through dance.

Some prominent dances popularised through the annual dance contest comprise Shangara, Dinhe, Mbakumba, Muchongoyo, Jerusarema, Amabhiza, Gule, Inquzu and Mhande.

With a US$15 000 prize up for grabs at the national finals, it promises to be a fun-filled affair in Masvingo.

Zhakata’ celebrates 56th birthday

Phenomenal lyricist, Leonard Karikoga Zhakata, will hold his belated 56th birthday party at Steak House Pub & Grill in Waterfalls this evening. He will be supported by fellow musician Progress Chipfumo.

On Sunday, the same venue hosts two ladies’ men — Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora and mbira player, Andy Muridzo.

Selmor serenades fans in the backyard

Back from the United Kingdom, where she performed at Zim Link Up, Selmor Mtukudzi is reaping the fruits of her hard work.

Tomorrow, she headsto Sherwood Golf Club in Mabelreign for a live show.

She hardly disappoints at this joint.

Jah Signal, Bazooker off to Chiredzi

Zimdancehall chanters Bazooker and Jah Signal are good buddies after all.

Tomorrow, the pair holds a joint show at The Caravan Park in Chiredzi. Local club wheel spinners will provide cover at the event.