Show some love on Mother’s Day

Laina Makuzha-LOVE by DESIGN

“Despite the many cultural differences that exist and differing expectations of motherhood throughout history and the world, one thing remains constant: a recognition that mothers have a uniquely important, valuable role in helping children to thrive,” those wise words from Christine Gross-Loh, author of “Parenting Without Borders: Surprising Lessons Parents Around the World Can Teach Us” — ring true to this day.

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day.

A worthy commemoration in my view.

I see Mother’s Day as a special occasion and opportunity to pause from our ever busy lives and hustles, to express our love, gratitude, and admiration more deliberately, for the incredible women who have shaped our lives.

Whether they are biological mothers, grandmothers, aunts, guardians, sisters, or mentors, colleagues, those from church — pastor or pastor’s wife, these remarkable individuals deserve our heartfelt appreciation.

This week we take a moment to remind ourselves of the significance of, and share thoughts on how to foster love within our homes.

Contrary to popular belief that only women are celebrated and focussed on, we do have Father’s Day following hard on the heels of Mother’s Day, on the third Sunday of next month.

So we get to honour and celebrate the fathers that have directed and shaped our lives, next month. Be ready.

Just thought I’d throw that in there, lest we forget. Motherhood really extends beyond biological ties. It encompasses the nurturing love and care provided by sisters, colleagues, church mates, and even pastors’ wives.

Honouring all mother figures beyond biology, is a wonderful way to recognise the value every woman can have in nurturing society, not necessarily through biological parenting but the heart and willingness to impart good values in others that comes naturally to some.

Society can recognise and celebrate all those who play a maternal role in one’s life. Their impact is phenomenal and immeasurable.

Acts of kindness

On Mother’s Day, everyone can choose to participate. Perhaps you’ve been there for your mother, aunt or someone whose impact in your life was that of a mother. Pick up the phone and make that call, or better still visit if you can.

If there’s been tension, this is a good time to bury the hatchet, turn a new leaf and mend those relationships. You can visit an old people’s home to honour the mothers and grandmothers there whom society might have forgotten.

Spend time, cheer them up, do something — maybe cook for them, offer some appropriate recreation or support in any way you can, even if it’s just by your presence.

If you’re a husband, consider these ways to honour your wife in addition to gifts you may have in mind:

Improved communication: Think of the things she has complained about in your relationship. Commit to being better.

Listen actively and with understanding and express your feelings openly too, to improve your bond.

Encourage children (though usually they hardly need cranking), to honour their mother and be kind to her.

Shared Responsibilities: If you haven’t been actively supporting your wife, now is a good time to change.

Share household responsibilities and show appreciation for her efforts. Also share the important vision and dreams you have as individuals. You are not alone in that marriage.

Too many couples vanoita “mazvake-mazvake” for example in the area of finances.

I suggest kuita zvinhu zvenyu together as a couple because a house divided against itself cannot stand.

Mothers celebrating themselves and one another

And to all my sisters, mothers from all walks of life, it’s your day: don’t wait to be spoiled!

This day is about celebrating you, what God invested in you. You can make the day special for those around you too, or encourage a fellow mother. And whether your own mother is alive or not, there’s much to cherish and do in her honour.

Here are some ideas to honour mothers:

Cook a special meal: Prepare a beautiful meal for your family as they celebrate you with you. Food shared with love nourishes not only the body but also the soul and it sets a beautiful atmosphere for bonding.

Acts of kindness: Extend your love beyond your family, share a meal with friends or neighbours if you feel the need to do so.

Perform acts of kindness for those who don’t have a mother figure in their lives. You might know a lonely elderly woman who lives alone, spare a thought or reach out if you can.

A biblical perspective

Proverbs: 31 describes the virtuous woman, a wife and mother who embodies strength, wisdom, and compassion.

Her actions inspire us to foster love within our homes. Husbands can learn from her example and honour their wives by appreciating their tireless efforts.

Just think of all the things she stands for, the role she plays day in, day out, it can be cumbersome. It is therefore befitting to let her know she is truly appreciated.

Ultimately, Mother’s Day is a reminder to cherish the women who have shaped us.

Let’s celebrate all mothers — biological and otherwise — for their unwavering love, sacrifice, and nurturing spirit. As we honour them, we are aware no one is perfect, so let’s also reflect on the transformative power of love and kindness we can extend towards them.

So, till next edition, Happy Mother’s Day to every remarkable woman out there!

Receive your flowers.

Happy Mother’s Day too, to everyone born of a mother and thank God for them, alive or not. Their love, and sacrifice can never be forgotten, you are their legacy.

Let’s keep the conversation going. I do know, a day like this can be difficult for some whose mothers are no longer with us. I can relate, having lost my own mother very painfully in 2013.

So you are welcome to express your thoughts, experiences and great memories of departed mothers, your own motherhood experience or if you are just needing ways to go through the day.

Reach out on: WhatsApp Only: +263719102572 or Email: [email protected]