Shot in arm for NPA

Panashe Machakaire Herald Reporter

IN a bid to improve the quality of prosecution in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Legal Information Institute (ZIMLII) has handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) some 100 flash discs containing latest judgments and reportable cases for legal research and reference.

ZIMLII, whose operations are overseen by the Legal Resources Foundation, donated the offline storage devices last week.

The discs will be distributed to prosecutors countrywide to enhance the office’s efficiency.

The gesture came at a time when the NPA was working towards boosting its capacity to handle corruption-related criminal cases in line with Government’s drive to stamp out the vice.

Acting Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi hailed ZIMLII for the donation, saying it will go a long way in enhancing the quality of justice in the country.

“We have hardworking and dedicated prosecutors across the country, but they are not well resourced,” he said. “They need access to Internet, among other services. A visit to our stations will show that Internet can only be accessed here at the head office.

“It is a good thing for prosecutors to walk around with the whole body of law in their pockets. We appreciate the donation by ZIMLII and we promise to put it to good use.”

Mr Hodzi said the pocket library will strengthen the NPA’s fight against corruption.

“Our thrust is to effectively prosecute the most serious offences, especially economic crimes,” he said. “These high- profile complex cases, which include corruption, require a great deal of research, hence the pocket library becomes a necessary tool.”

ZIMLII coordinator Ms Sandra Muyengwa said her organisation was committed to partnering the NPA to sharpen prosecution in the country.

“Having access to information increases the quality of the work of prosecutors around the country,” she said.