Shortage of cartographers hinders mine formalisation

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West’s Ministry of Mines and Mining Development office is currently operating with a single cartographer, a development that has delayed the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale miners’ operations.

This was revealed recently to stakeholders in Chinhoyi during the Ministry’s consultation program on Mineral Development Policy, Value Addition and Beneficiation, and Artisanal and Small Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) strategies.

The meeting was attended by various players in the mining sector and relevant ministries and agencies

The government is working hard to ensure that all mining claims are formalised to reduce disputes that have in some instances led to casualties.

Speaking during the meeting, the provincial mining director, Ms Sibongubuhle Mpindiwa confirmed the shortage of cartographers and other needed resources for the Ministry’s field operations that include fuel and vehicles.

“Mashonaland West is a busy mining province and there has been a significant rise in the interest in mining as everyone dares to try their luck in small-scale mining. The ground verification process and the interest of plenty of people have resulted in a mining title registration backlog.

“Ground verification process needs resources and there was a moment some four to five years back when we were struggling as a Ministry although it is now improving. We sometimes go for months without processing these papers due to limited resources to do the ground verification process. The smooth flow of the process is then held up by a shortage of cartographers as the Mashonaland West office currently operates with one,” she said.

A cartographer is the entry point in the mining verification and registration process with their major role being to produce cartography diagrams.

“However, efforts are being made through our permanent secretary to ensure that we are capacitated,” she added.

Ms Mpindiwa said officials from the ministry were putting all their hands on deck to ensure that the backlog amounting to hundreds of titles cleared.

A senior minerals development officer within the Ministry of Mines, Mr Taurai Dhliwayo said through the Mineral Development Policy, the government was working to introduce a computerised system for effective service delivery to the mining industry.

“Computerised management system is going to be a game changer. The introduction of the computerisation of the cadastral system is going to help us to cut on all the problems we are facing regarding formalisation,” he said.