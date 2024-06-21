Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A supervisor at a Spar Supermarket who refused to accept payment in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes from a customer who wanted to buy bread has appeared in court.



The accused Panashe Takavarasha (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Caroline Matanga facing two counts of contravening the Reserve Bank Act. Takavarasha was remanded on free bail.

On the first count the complainant is Precious Gracia Ngwenya while on the second count the complainant is Sydney Chatora.

The State alleges that on June 16 at around 3pm Chatora went to Spar Supermarket Market Square intending to buy a loaf of bread using the ZIG.

However, when Chatora was about to pay for the bread, he was told that Spar only accepts payment in United States Dollars for bread and the ZiG could not be used to buy bread.

The court heard that Chatora pleaded with Takavarasha who insisted that Spar does not accept ZIG as payment for bread and customers could buy bread with only United States dollars.

Chatora left the supermarket and reported the matter at the Market Square Police Post leading to Takavarasha’s arrest.