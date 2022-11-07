Shop keeper robbed $50 at gunpoint

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 34-year-old woman employed as a shopkeeper was robbed of $50 cash and her cell-phone at gunpoint after she revealed to the suspect who first posed as shopper and asked the amount she had for change purposes.

Police said the suspect entered the shop yesterday morning and asked if the shop keeper had cash amounting to $50 so that he could get change.

“The shop keeper then indicate that she had $50 with her before the suspect ordered her to put some groceries on the counter. He then pretended to be on the phone and went out but quickly got back into the shop and demanded the cash at gun point.

The shopkeeper, Ms Fadzai Ndlovu then surrendered the $50 cash she had in the cash box and her phone to the suspect who then bolted out of the shop with a pistol in his hand,” said police Midlands provincial spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.