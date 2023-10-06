Shonga starts for Mighty Warriors

Tadious Manyepo in PRETORIA, South Africa

YOUNG goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga has been given the nod to start in goals when the Mighty Warriors face off against Lesotho in their first match of the Cosafa Women’s Championships at Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 12pm.

Coach Shadreck Mlauzi has decided to fuse youth and experience in his First 11 with Shonga preferred ahead of veterans Chido Dzingirai and Lindiwe Magwede.

Mlauzi will deploy a 3-1-2-3 formation with Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi and Nobukhosi Ncube playing at the back.

Daisy Kaitano takes the anchor role while Shyleen Dambamuromo and Tanyaradzwa Chihoro complete the midfield triangle.

Alice Moyo and Christabel Katona will play in the wings with captain Rudo Neshamba the higher up centre forward.

Seonyatseng Tshepe of Botswana is the match referee.

Zimbabwe will play Namibia on Monday next week and complete their group matches against Botswana on two days later.

Mighty Warriors Starting 11 against Lesotho.

Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Daisy Kaitano, Shylyne Dambamuromo, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Christable Katona, Alice Moyo, Rudo Neshamba