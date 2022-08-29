Shone optimistic of the future

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union vice president Martin Shone says the future looks bright as the Under-20 side continues to make strides.

Shone made the remarks at arrival of the Junior Sables from Canada where they finished second in the Under-20s Canada Conference last week.

The tournament saw Zimbabwe competing with Chile, Uruguay and hosts Canada.

They won against Canada and Chile, and only lost to Uruguay, who were the eventual winners.

“It was a very good outing. Good experience and obviously…the Under-20s feed into the senior Sables, so the future looks very bright.

“We had good competition from Chile, Uruguay, even Canada. All the games were of a high standard and what we can only wish for as the Union is to get more of these kind of games, which are of high quality to see where exactly we stand.

“So a very interesting tournament and we are happy that we won two games out of three, it’s a positive for us,” said Shone.

He said playing more games is the way to go and will help keep the team together.

“The only way we can get better and grow is by playing more games. I had a chat with the guys from Chile to see if we can play more games.

“Obviously we need to start playing more games and that’s the only way we can keep the guys together and grow the game with the Under-20s,” said Shone.