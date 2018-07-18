Shoko Festival calls for entries

Arts Correspondent

Shoko Festival has announced its theme for the 2018 edition as “Peace in The Hood.” Shoko is set to re-imagine its format this year as it reveals a new programme structure that makes “Peace In The Hood” the main event in Chitungwiza. Shoko 2018 is set to run from September 28 to 30.

“We chose the theme ‘Peace in The Hood’ because ‘Peace in the Hood’ is the main event this year and has become the biggest event of Shoko Festival with an attendance of over 5 000 people. We also chose ‘Peace in The Hood’ because after the 2018 Harmonised Elections period it is important to get people together to celebrate peace, unity, togetherness and doing that through Shoko Festival,” said Shoko Festival director Comrade Fatso,

“We have also released our Call for Artistes this year, and we hope to get applications from upcoming artistes like young rappers, comedians and spoken word artistes. We are looking for a diverse range of young artistes to be going with. For the comedy night we are looking for good comedians and for the hip hop night we are looking for young rappers, singers and urban artistes and the same for the Sunday main event ‘Peace in the Hood.’ If you are a rapper, comedian, DJ, dancehall artiste or spoken word artiste and your work is popping, we will offer you the platform for you to showcase alongside other explosive local artistes as well as international acts,’’ he added

Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe’s longest running urban culture festival and is a product of Magamba Network.