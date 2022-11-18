Shock, outrage as another girl (9) is raped and impregnated

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl from a farm in Bindura is six months pregnant after being raped allegedly by two 17-year-old brothers from the same farm.

The girl, a Grade Three pupil, is currently admitted to Bindura Hospital under the care of the Social Development Department.

She was staying with a sister who is in Grade 5 following the separation of their parents when she was allegedly assaulted by the two suspects.

The teenagers have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

The girl was taken to Bindura Hospital by her teachers at Kambira Primary School after she constantly complained of stomach pains and they noticed body changes.

This shocking development comes after another nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl this week gave birth to a baby girl at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after being raped allegedly by a close relative.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of two teenage boys suspected to have raped the Bindura girl saying they were working with a team of medical experts to ensure due processes of the law were followed.

“We are investigating the case of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two 17-year-olds at certain farm in Bindura and she is now six months pregnant. This is sad and police are conducting investigations,” he said.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Medical Director Dr Admire Murongazvombo said the girl was in a stable condition and a provincial medical team was working closely with the Department of Social Development in handling the case.

“We are collaborating with the Social Development Department to tie up all loose ends and facilitate the placement of the child at a safe house which is critical in this matter,” he said.

“According to the reports we received, she is indeed nine-years-old. She is okay, calm and stable. We want her to be closer to antenatal care where she can be monitored.”

Dr Murongazvombo said this was the first such case of a minor being pregnant to be handled at Bindura Hospital.

He said the minor’s mother was not available hence the provincial medical team was likely to assign a team of specialist doctors to look after her.

“She still has several months before she is due. She already has a gynaecologist who has recommended that she delivers through a Caesarean section,” said Dr Murongazvombo who described the situation as pitiful as the minor is a small child who doesn’t understand what is happening to her.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Mr Timothy Maregere, said they received the report of the nine-year-old with shock.

“She is at Bindura Hospital under the care of social workers. The issue is before the police who will avail more details,” he said.

Sources close to the nine-year-old girl said the family lived together in the Chesa area before the parents separated following accusations of witchcraft when the girl started menstruating.

The mother is reported to have moved out with the two children and settled on another farm where she sought spiritual deliverance for the child from a local prophetess who has a teenage son and another teenage stepson.

It is alleged that the step son raped the child and informed his step brother who in turn went on to also sexually assault the girl.