Shock as lone gunman kills top cop, “prophet” and another

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Police are hunting for a lone gunman who shot dead four people in Wedza under unclear circumstances before fleeing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect was driving a Toyota Allion.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for information which may immediately lead to the arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in colour, registration number AFW 7641,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“The suspect went to an apostolic sect church gathering in Wedza today (Friday) at 1430 hours and fatally shot dead a prophet. He then pounced on police officers who had reacted to the shooting and suddenly shot dead Officer in Charge Wedza and another policeman (who is critically injured).

“The suspect drove his vehicle and went to Mukamba Business Centre where he shot another person dead and drove away. The suspect is currently on the run and the public is urged to approach him with extreme caution.”

Ass Comm Nyathi has urged the public to report at any nearest police station the possible location of the suspect or contact the national complaints desk or Mashonaland East operations.