Shingi Munyeza taken to court over US$85 000 fraud …. Complainant fails to attend court

Senior Court Reporter

The woman, who is accusing businessman Shingi Munyeza of duping her of US$85 000 in a botched investment deal today failed to turn up at the court where the prosecution was expected to assess the matter to ascertain whether there was enough evidence to warrant his prosecution.

The businessman was then released back in the hands of the police for further management of the case.

Munyeza is alleged to have duped the woman of the US$85 000 after hoodwinking her into believing that he will pay her back with interest up to US$100 000 by end of January this year.

Munyeza allegedly failed to pay back the money within the agreed time lines prompting the woman to take the matter to the police.