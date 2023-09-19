Shingi Munyeza loses property over debts

Court Reporter

BUSINESSMAN and church leader, Shingi Munyeza, is now bankrupt after his upmarket house and an assortment of movable property was attached over debts.

The development has turned him into a tenant at his former house where is now paying a monthly rent of US$1 500.

Munyeza’s dire situation comes after a company, Connect Microfinance Zambia, successfully obtained a High Court order to attach the immovable and movable property.

The property includes even small things such as cups and pots.

Among the property attached on July 27 this year is a Ford Ranger vehicle, 6 x Samsung TVs, 2 x single chairs, 1 x 3 seater, 1 x soundbar, 1c wooden bedroom suit, 1 x cream couch + striped couch, 1 x dining suite + 8 chairs, 5 x single seaters, 2 x dining room sofas, 1x Hisense small silver fridge, 1 x Siemens double door fridge, 1 x Siemens dishwasher, 1 x Siemens washing machine, 1 x Siemens dryer, 1 x LG Microwave, 1 x Kelvinator small fridge, 1 x Hoover, 1 x Lawnmower, 1 x gas braai stand + gas tank, 1 x 6 seater outdoor chairs + table, 4 x rugs, 1 x 4 piece veranda sofa, 1 x seven-seater garden chairs + table, fibre chairs + table.