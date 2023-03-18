Shava leads Zim delegation in DRC

Herald Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, is leading a Zimbabwean delegation to the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting set for Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting is scheduled to run from today up to Monday.

Ambassador Shava is accompanied by senior Government officials.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said the meeting will discuss the status of the implementation of the Council and SADC Summit decisions.

“It will also review the programmes and activities aimed at promoting and deepening regional integration, cooperation and economic development.

“The Council of Ministers Meeting is preceded by the preparatory meetings of the Standing Committee of senior officials and the Finance Committee that took place from 13 to 15 March 2023.”