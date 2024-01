Rumbidzai Mushonga and Remember Deketeke

Epworth residents today received food hampers and clothing from ZEC Commissioner Dr Kundai Shava.

Dr Shava distributed hampers to 20 families who are living with disability in Epworth, Kaguvi branch.

One of the beneficiaries Margret Muringisi expressed gratitude towards Dr Shava’s Family.

“I would like to thank both Mrs Shava and Dr Shava for their love and support they continue to give us,” she said.